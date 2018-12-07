And just like that, the countdown to the end was on.

HBO just unveiled the first official teaser for Season 8 — the final season, how will we live, how will we live? — for Game of Thrones. There’s no real footage here, but y’know there’s lots of ice and fire and dragons and ominous music. That’s all you really need, right? What did you think, they were going to show everything in the first teaser? And all the characters? The whole plot? How it all ends? C’mon. You’re better than that.

The tweet with this teaser just said very simply “Fire and Ice.” (George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones book series is, of course, called A Song of Ice and Fire . Remember those? He used to write those. That was ... a long time ago.) Oh and it had a hashtag too: #GoTS8. Hashtags are really big in ye olden times in Westeros. That’s how they communicated back then.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres in April of 2019. Unlike previous years, it will contain just six episodes. And so the countdown is now on.