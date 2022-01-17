Funny Money Passed At Venice Pizzeria In Yorkvile
Yorkville Police are investing the passing of counterfeit bills at Venice Pizzeria on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville.
It happened Saturday afternoon just before 1:00 and involved bogus $20 bills.
We’ve posted a surveillance photo of the suspects below.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yorkville PD at (315) 736-8331.
Police say if you see anything suspicious, please contact them immediately.
Here are some tips on identifying a fake $20.
