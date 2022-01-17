Funny Money Passed At Venice Pizzeria In Yorkvile

Yorkville Police are investing the passing of counterfeit bills at Venice Pizzeria on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville.

It happened Saturday afternoon just before 1:00 and involved bogus $20 bills.

We’ve posted a surveillance photo of the suspects below.

Yorkville Police Yorkville Police loading...

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yorkville PD at (315) 736-8331.

Police say if you see anything suspicious, please contact them immediately.

Here are some tips on identifying a fake $20.

11 Pictures Showing What Its Like To Be Stuck Behind A Slow Driver It happens every day to some unlucky New Yorkers, all.. the.. time. It doesn't have to be on a highway, in fact, many times it isn't. Regardless, this is what it feels like, and you know you can relate.

If You Live In One Of These 6 Cities, You Live Among The Smartest In NY This list purely focuses on which Central New York towns are among the smartest in the entire state. Let's get started.