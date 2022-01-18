It all started during the WIBX Christmas Eve Show just a few weeks ago. It almost ended with me passing a fake $100 bill at Stewarts, which would have most definitely led to my arrest.

Rick E. Lewis from Rome's Capitol Theatre brought a group in to perform a live holiday song in the studio during the show. At one part of the song, fake $100 bills were shot out of a promotional money gun and these bills looked real. In fact, they were movie prop bills intended for use in movies and productions and with the exception of the small disclaimer deeming them fake, they seemed authentic.

Screenshot Keeler Christmas Eve Spectacular 12/24/2021 Photo Credit: WIBX / TSM Screenshot Keeler Christmas Eve Spectacular 12/24/2021 Photo Credit: WIBX / TSM loading...

When the group had finished we all picked up the bills and a few of them wound up in my jacket. Fast forward to mid-January and the moment I was cashing in $100 at Stewarts on Clinton Road in Clinton.

As I was walking into the store, I placed a real $100 bill in my left pocket. I picked out the items I was purchasing and asked for 5s and 10s because I needed change. As the clerk was collecting my change, I reached into my left pocket and felt bills. As you probably expect, I pulled out a stack of about 50 fake $100 bills. Now, my memory has been jogged and I clearly remember the fake bills from Christmas Eve. The problem is, I'm afraid I might have inadvertently given one of the fake bills to the clerk.

Here's a statement I never thought I'd ever hear coming out of my own mouth: "Can you check that $100 bill, I might have given you a fake one."

That was awkward.

It turned out I had given the clerk a real $100 bill. I'm sure I would have been able to talk my way out of this one, but can you imagine if I had left and it was the fake bill?

It would be kind of odd announcing our Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week and finding out the person wanted was me.

The lesson was learned. Don't carry around fake money, even if it's a prop for a movie, or a Christmas Eve parody song.

Screenshot Keeler Christmas Eve Spectacular 12/24/2021 Photo Credit: WIBX / TSM Screenshot Keeler Christmas Eve Spectacular 12/24/2021 Photo Credit: WIBX / TSM loading...

Get our free mobile app

Screenshot Keeler Christmas Eve Spectacular 12/24/2021 Photo Credit: WIBX / TSM Screenshot Keeler Christmas Eve Spectacular 12/24/2021 Photo Credit: WIBX / TSM loading...

Screenshot Keeler Christmas Eve Spectacular 12/24/2021 Photo Credit: WIBX / TSM Screenshot Keeler Christmas Eve Spectacular 12/24/2021 Photo Credit: WIBX / TSM loading...

Screenshot Keeler Christmas Eve Spectacular 12/24/2021 Photo Credit: WIBX / TSM Screenshot Keeler Christmas Eve Spectacular 12/24/2021 Photo Credit: WIBX / TSM loading...

Screenshot Keeler Christmas Eve Spectacular 12/24/2021 Photo Credit: WIBX / TSM Screenshot Keeler Christmas Eve Spectacular 12/24/2021 Photo Credit: WIBX / TSM loading...

And here is the money shot:

Screenshot Keeler Christmas Eve Spectacular 12/24/2021 Photo Credit: WIBX / TSM Screenshot Keeler Christmas Eve Spectacular 12/24/2021 Photo Credit: WIBX / TSM loading...

You can see the full video below:

The 30 Smallest Towns In New York State On The Brink of Ghost Towns? The 30 smallest towns in New York State reveal amazingly low population numbers.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

What Sits Below Delta Lake? Here Are Pictures Showing You Some of these pictures may look fairly uneventful until you look further. However, some of the stone is the foundation. Roads can be seen beneath water and artifacts that were found are pictured too, keep scrolling to see them all.