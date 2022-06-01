The Yorkville Police Department is investigating several larcenies from vehicles that happened early Monday morning.

Police say the larcenies took place between 12:00 and 2:30AM in the areas of Whitesboro Street, Oatley Avenue, Russell Avenue and Bayliss Ave.

They’re also investigating an armed robbery and stolen motor vehicle that occurred on McBride Avenue in the Village between 3:00AM and 3:15AM on Monday.

Yorkville Police are asking any residents of the surrounding area who may have video surveillance footage to contact them at (315) 736-8331 or upload any video or pictures that they may have at fallen@yorkvillepolice.org

Meanwhile, the Whitestown Police Department is investigating several vehicle larcenies that happened over the past weekend in the Herthum Heights area.

Anyone with information or anyone who see something suspicious is asked to call the Whitestown PD at (315) 736-1100.

Residents in Whitestown are being reminded to lock their vehicles at all time.

Here is video from Whitestown Police of a suspect going through two cars.

Here Are Some Easy Steps to Protect Yourself Against Car Thefts

Park in a well-lit area. ... Park in a public area. ... Take all valuables inside. ... Get a car alarm installed. ... Make sure you lock your doors. ... Keep your garage door opener with you, especially if your car is in your driveway.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Yorkville and Whitestown Police Departments. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

