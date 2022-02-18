Not Up For Debate: Friendly’s Cone Head Sundae is Still the Best Birthday Treat

Take it from me: You can still be a grown-ass man and enjoy a Friendly's Cone Head Sundae on your birthday.

As a kid, going to Friendly's was an event. The food was... you know, whatever, but the ice cream was the true headliner. And they always had those insane ice cream cakes towards the front. Our family could never afford them, but that's not the point. They were works of art, by god. They filled you with wonder. Something to aspire to.

But the real star of Friendly's was the Cone Head Sundae. You had the chocolate-dipped sugar cone, which provided the crunch. You had the peanut buttery greatness of Reese's Pieces, probably the most underrated candy in history. And you had the velvety richness of the ice cream. What's not to love?

"Friendly's iconic Cone Head™ sundaes have been a kid favorite for as long as we can remember! Made with scoops of premium Friendly's ice cream and REESE’S® PIECES® Candy faces, the Cone Head™ sundae is the perfect treat!"

I mean, look at that handsome face. Don't you just want to stab it with a spoon?

And then, underneath the ice cream was an EXTRA MASS of Reese's Pieces! Amazing! Now that I'm thinking about it... what does those imply? Innards and entrails? Was Mr. Cone Head decapitated from a larger ice cream body? Where is the rest of him? Yikes, maybe it's best not to think about it.

While once plentiful, Friendly's restaurants are now an endangered species. Luckily the one on Burrstone Road by Utica University is still open... for now. Do yourself a favor: grab a Cone Head Sundae while you still can!

