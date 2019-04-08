Is The New Hartford Friendly’s Still Open?

If you went to a CNY Friendly's for some ice cream on Saturday, you might've found a locked door on Sunday as Friendly's restaurants all over the Northeast suddenly closed , inlcuding three in the Syracuse area and even more in other areas of the state. As of right now, the New Hartford restaurant is still open, but seeing these closures closeby and also considering that this isn't the first round of them makes us a little nervous.

For more info on Friednly's latest and past woes, READ HERE , otherwise you might want to stock up on those Peanut Butter Cup sundaes, Coneheads or whatever your favorite is before they go the way of the dinosaur.