Ewww… Free Mattress on Oneonta Marketplace, but What Happened?

Maybe we don't want to know... but something questionable DEFINITELY happened on this mattress.

WOULD YOU SLEEP ON THIS FOR ANY AMOUNT OF MONEY?

It was another Marketplace rabbit hole kind of morning. My AM routine often involves cruising Facebook Marketplace for weird and unusual items while I pour caffeine down my throat.

I'm not sure how the Facebook algorithm chose to bring this mattress to my attention, but it sure did. And now I can't un-see it:

seller David Weinberg on Facebook Marketplace

What exactly happened here? Nothing good, that's for sure.

When I saw this, I thought about contacting Oneonta PD to see if there were any unsolved murders in the area. (There's still time, maybe I should.)

The seller is quick to point out in the description that "There is a stain, but the other side is clean." Sorta begs the question why they didn't post a picture of the non-stained side, but hell, they're the entrepreneur, not me.

Look, maybe you're not as picky as I am. Maybe you're looking at this mattress and thinking, "What a steal! I could have a hellish nightmare or two on THAT beauty!" It's a full size, so it should fit in most underground torture dungeons quite nicely.

In case you're interested picking up this horror for yourself, or perhaps for someone you hate, you can check out the original listing here.

