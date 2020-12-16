No Times Square New Year’s Eve Crowd This Year

One of the biggest New Year's Eve celebrations in the world will be a lot different this year.

Growing up I'd see that sea of people waiting for the big crystal ball to drop in Times Square and I would think...someday I want to be there. I just thought the spectacle of the entire night with the music, TV broadcast, celebrities, and just the part of it would be amazing. However, now that I'm an adult I'm pretty sure I would hate it. Being trapped in a huge crowd with no bathroom, freezing waiting for a ball to drop while the dude next to me pees in an empty Fireball bottle isn't my idea of a great celebration. Instead, I'll just watch it on TV.

Maybe New Year's Eve 2021 will look like the sea of humanity that we're used to, but not this year. This year it will be a social distanced New Year's Eve on Times Square. No crowds, no big spectacle with most of the celebration just done online and on TV.

Here's what The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment have put out regarding this year's New Year's Eve celebration. The event will not allow people to gather in Times Square on Dec. 31 this year and instead will be broadcast for TV and internet viewers. Any special guests will socially distance and wear masks if they are part of the broadcast with the exception of performers during their performance.

In addition, the committee has declared that this year’s special guests will be the “Heroes of 2020,” including first responders, frontline and essential workers, and their families “who sacrificed so much in 2020 to provide care and support for their communities.”

The Times Square New Year’s Eve commercial-free webcast will cover the action and festivities in Times Square, beginning with the Ball Raising at 6 p.m. EST, plus live musical performances, hourly countdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and star-studded interviews as anticipation builds towards the midnight countdown and the famous Ball Drop. The webcast will be streamed live on multiple websites, including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, Livestream.com/2021, and TimesSquareBall.net.

It will also be covered on most local and national television channels too.