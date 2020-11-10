Free Meals For Vets In Utica And Rome On Veterans Day 2020

Veterans Day is Wednesday, November 11, and many local restaurants will honor veterans by providing free meals to active and retired military personnel.

Veterans can enjoy lots of deals and free items here in Utica, Rome, and Syracuse. We would also like to thank the men and women who have served our country in the United States military.

***Note: Not all franchise locations participate in their national chain's Veterans Day programs -- be sure contact your nearest establishment to make sure they are participating.***

Applebee’s

On Veterans Day, Applebee's is inviting all veterans and active-duty military members to visit their local restaurant to enjoy a complimentary entree from their special menu on Nov. 11.

Bob Evans

Participating Bob Evans locations offer a selection of free entrees to veterans and active-duty military with ID for Veterans Day.

Chili’s

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from Chili’s on Veterans Day 2019. The special menu includes Chili’s signature Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, Oldtimer with Cheese, Cajun Chicken Pasta, or a bowl of chili, soup, or salad.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will be honoring military veterans by offering a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake at all locations nationwide on Nov. 11.

Denny’s

Denny's is inviting all active and retired military personnel into participating Denny’s locations nationwide on Veterans Day to enjoy a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam, which includes a choice of four classic breakfast items. The offer is valid for dine-in only customers from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID on Nov. 11.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' offers both veterans and active military members one free doughnut of their choice on Monday and no purchase necessary, Nov. 11.

Golden Corral

At all of its restaurants nationwide, Golden Corral will be serving free dinner buffets with a beverage to any person serving or has served in a U.S. military branch, including the National Guard and Reserve. Identification is not required. Nov. 11.

IHOP

IHOP offers free pancakes to active duty military and veterans for Veterans Day 2020 at participating locations

Kwikfill

November 11th, veterans receive free coffee at Kwik Fill locations.

Little Caesars Pizza

On Wednesday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden offers each veteran and current member of the military who dines with them a free entrée from their special menu. All entrees include freshly baked garlic breadsticks and your choice of homemade soup or a house salad

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is offering one free appetizer or a dessert to veterans, active-duty military, and reservists with a valid military ID on Nov. 11.

Red Robin

All military guests will be able to enjoy a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries at participating Red Robin restaurants nationwide on Nov. 11.

Starbucks

On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans, and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free Tall Brewed Coffee.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is handing out vouchers for a free meal to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 am to 2 pm on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations.

Uno’s Pizzeria & Grill

11/11/20 military members (past and present) can enjoy a free entree or individual pizza.

Did we miss any? Let us know, and we'll gladly add it!

