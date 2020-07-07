Good news! Another fair food event is happening this weekend. This time, it's in Canastota thanks to Basilio Buda Sausage.

The New York State Fair may be canceled, but there are still ways for you to get a taste of some fair favorite foods around Central New York. For the past few weeks, many have been hosting fair food events. Basilio Buda Sausage is hosting the 'Taste of the Fair' event this weekend from 11 am to 7 pm Friday through Sunday.

The 'Taste of the Fair' is located at Debrucque's Farm Stand in Canastota.

What is this new food festival going to offer? A bunch of fair favorite snacks such as Italian sausage, gyros, cotton candy, and more.

Personally, we're going to need more than one vendor to get together to host a fair food festival. I have a whole list of stuff I need to eat.

Monday morning, Governor Cuomo announced that the 2020 New York State Fair was officially canceled. He said it was canceled “out of an abundance of caution” also acknowledging the amount of money that has been spent on the fair already this year.

The status of the fair has been up in the air since April. Cuomo said opening the fair "would not be good," adding it could attract visitors from all over the state. At that time, Cuomo said the entire state would need to be opened before the fair could happen.

Cuomo said at the end of June they were working on a finalized answer if the fair would be able to operate. In early June, the contracts for the vendors were extended to July 15th.