The Oneida City Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Office arrested someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and refused to stay out of Central New York communities.

Oneida City Police Department issued a press release for an arrest on for failure to follow mandatory COVID quarantine. They say after testing positive for COVID-19, the person refused to follow a mandatory quarantine order:

After numerous warnings, a local individual has been arrested and charged for Criminal Contempt. Due to the bail reforms, the Officers issued the individual an appearance ticket, as it is not an offense which bail can be set on.

The police say the same person was arrested many times over the last six weeks, including (but not limited to) charges for:

- Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (vehicle theft),

- Criminal Mischief,

- Menacing with a Weapon,

- Criminal Contempt (pending warrants x2)

Due to the NYS bail reform requirements, this person was released back into the community after each arrest, as the charges were not bailable offenses.

Due to HIPAA laws, we will not be releasing this individual's name.

The Oneida City Police Department says that while they're committed to keeping the community safe, their hands are bound by the bail 'reforms,' allowing irresponsible and selfish people like this to continue to pose risks and dangers to our communities.

NOTE: arrests do not indicate guilt. Persons charged are innocent until proven guilty. The purpose of this post is to make citizens aware of this situation in our community.