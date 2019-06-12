Free Fishing In CNY Is June 29th And 30th

Get outdoors and take advantage of the free fishing weekend!

The free fishing days program began in 1991 to give people who might not fish a chance to try the rewarding sport at no cost, introduce people to a new hobby, and encourage people to support the sport by purchasing a New York State fishing license.

During free fishing days, New York State residents and visitors age 16 and older can fish fresh or marine waters without a license, but all other fishing regulations still apply.

This is a great time to try or rediscover fishing. Grab your family and friends and get back to nature with the free fishing weekend. It's easy it is to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of our busy lives while making great memories. So dig some worms, if you don't have a pole then borrow one and wet your line.

Ladies don't forget the " WomenHuntFishNY " contest. Take some pictures while you're fishing and send them to the DEC social media dropbox at socialmedia@dec.ny.gov .

The competition officially opens on Monday, June 17, and continues through July 8, 2019.

Enjoy free fishing again on Sept. 28 (National Hunting and Fishing Day), and Nov. 11 (Veterans Day). For more information, visit the DEC website .