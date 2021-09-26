Utica Police are reporting another shooting incident in which four individuals were struck and injured by gunfire. At this time none of the injuries appear to be life threatening and police are actively investigating the situation.

It was back on September 11th, 2021 that another incident happened in which four people were shot at a residence on Noyes Street and one of those individuals ended up dead due to his injuries.

Utica Police say units were called to the 800 block of Mohawk Street due to a 'shots fired' incident just after 1AM on Saturday. As officers arrived on scene, police say they received calls that three people walked into St. Elizabeth Hospital's Emergency Department suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say those individuals had wounds on various parts of their bodies. One was shot in the arm, one was shot in the chest and leg and one was shot in his midsection. Police say those injuries were not life threatening and all three of the victims were male.

Police say while they were investigating at the scene of what they believed to be the initial shooting and while responding to St. Elizabeth Hospital, police were informed of another male that had walked into St. Luke's Hospital with a gunshot wound to his head. Police say that injury also does not appear to be life-threatening. Police believe at this time that all four of the injured parties were shot at the same location, the residence on Mohawk Street.

Utica Police say the Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident and if anyone has information please contact them at 315-223-3556. You may also submit an anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-866-730-8477.

