Forecast: Cooler Now, But What About the Rest of August?

The beginning of August certainly has served up the "dog days of summer" for the Mohawk Valley with some of the hottest and most humid days we've seen in quite some time. Now, as more seasonable temperatures move into the area, what do forecasters predict for the remainder of August?

Recently, the Weather Company released an outlook that showed August temperatures for Upstate New York to be much higher than our normal average high of 77 to 83 degrees. The jet stream dipping down into the hot south and curving up into Central New York offered up the best case scenario for a hot August, according to the weather service.

Now, after an extended heat wave in the first week of August that had temperatures soaring into the upper 80s and 90s, a cold front seems to have tempered the extreme prediction for New York.

Forecasters are now predicting more seasonal temperatures over the next two weeks with high temperatures much closer to the average upper 70s and lower 80s. The National Weather Service is predicting relatively dry weather over the next five days with average temperatures. Forecasters say early predictions are calling for rain towards the middle and end of next week, with highs generally around 80 degrees.

Recently, the Farmer's Almanac predicted heavy snowfall for winter in the Northeast and this year, more scientific forecasters are making the same prediction. Direct weather is calling for slightly warmer temperatures, but heavier snowfall for Upstate New York. Last year's snow totals were about half of the total accumulation average expected for the Mohawk Valley in winter.

