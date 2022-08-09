The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl.
The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
Authorities estimate the woman’s corpse was there for about two months.
"We don't know who the victim is. There is no missing person and we don't think the victim is local,” Muehl said in a statement. “We don't even have a suspect yet.”
The DA said he is waiting for an autopsy report before drawing any conclusions. But Muehl said he suspects the victim was killed elsewhere and the body dumped in Morris.
It is unlikely the unidentified body is connected to other recent murder or homicide cases in the area, Muehl said.
The Faces of the 36 Children Missing From Upstate New York
As of August 2, 2022, there are 36 children missing in Upstate New York. These are those children.
15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- August 2022
Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives
. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 08/01/2022:
NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.
If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.
Look Around Camp Beechwood, a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario sits Beechwood State Park. Beechwood State Park is open to the public and features trails and paths along the Lake Ontario shoreline and - this eerie and decaying Girl Scout Camp.
WARNING: Although Beechwood State Park and the dilapidated former Girl Scout camp are open for exploring, know that you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing if signs are posted warning you of danger or to stay out.
35 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
21 Of the Most Mangled Town and Village Names in Upstate New York
There are a lot of town names in Upstate New York with a whole lot of unnecessary letters in them. Because the towns and villages were named (for the most part) 200 plus years ago by the Native American tribes who settled here, this leads to many mispronounced (yes, mangled) pronunciations for us all these years later.
This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled pronunciations of Upstate town names. Of course, there are many more so we look forward to our readers sharing their own suggestions for "most mangled, mispronounced town names in Upstate New York."