The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl.

The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.

Authorities estimate the woman’s corpse was there for about two months.

"We don't know who the victim is. There is no missing person and we don't think the victim is local,” Muehl said in a statement. “We don't even have a suspect yet.”

The DA said he is waiting for an autopsy report before drawing any conclusions. But Muehl said he suspects the victim was killed elsewhere and the body dumped in Morris.

It is unlikely the unidentified body is connected to other recent murder or homicide cases in the area, Muehl said.

The Faces of the 36 Children Missing From Upstate New York As of August 2, 2022, there are 36 children missing in Upstate New York. These are those children.

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- August 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 08/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Look Around Camp Beechwood, a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario sits Beechwood State Park. Beechwood State Park is open to the public and features trails and paths along the Lake Ontario shoreline and - this eerie and decaying Girl Scout Camp.

WARNING: Although Beechwood State Park and the dilapidated former Girl Scout camp are open for exploring, know that you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing if signs are posted warning you of danger or to stay out.

35 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State