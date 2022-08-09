Fun, Food & Farms! You Are Invited To CCE Oneida’s Annual Banquet

Here's a fun annual event that will quickly get you up-to-date with everything going on agriculturally in Oneida County.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oneida County is once again hosting their Annual Meeting and Stakeholders Banquet this fall. They plan to hold it on Thursday, October 27th at Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club in New York Mills.

_jure _jure loading...

Check-in for the event will begin at 5:30pm. Dinner will follow, then leading to Board of Director elections, business and program reports. The meeting will be wrapped up at the end with door prizes. So be sure to stay the whole time to participate!

CCE of Oneida County is also recognizing Friends of CCE this year for their continuing participation and strong support for the organization.

Credit - Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club Credit - Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club loading...

Though the event isn't until October 27th, you must register before attending. The deadline for registration is October 23rd, which is the Sunday leading up to the banquet.

Registration is being handled on a first-come basis. Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to sign up as early as possible. Each person is required to register individually by following the link here. You can also get more information by visiting the events page at www.cceoneida.com/events.

buffet food .shock loading...

All other Board Meetings for the rest of the year are as follows:

September 22 - 6:00-8:00 PM - Board Meeting - CCE Oneida County

October 27 - 5:30-8:00 PM - Annual Meeting - Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club

November 17 - 6:00-8:00 PM - Board Meeting - CCE Oneida County

December - No Meeting Scheduled

For more information or questions, you can contact Terri Harrison at 315-736-3394 (ext. 168). You can also email her at tah223@cornell.edu.

70 Stunning Country Living Photos To Prove There's More to New York than NYC There's so much more to New York than just the Big Apple. From mountains and rivers to waterfalls and miles of wide-open spaces. Here are 70 picture-perfect country living moments to prove it.

Take a Look!! 12 Mouthwatering Upstate New York Candy Stores

CCE Madison County Opens New Agriculture Business Center Take a look at the Agriculture Business Center's grand opening back in April.

All New York Towns That Are Just 1 Syllable These towns are the opposite of "Canandaigua": They're so easy to say, even an infant could do it.