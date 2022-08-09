The awards just keep racking up for Alice In Chains as more of their songs and albums have received gold and platinum-certified status. Their album Dirt has officially been certified five times platinum in the United States by the RIAA, and it is the band's best selling-album.

Their debut album Facelift which was released in 1990 has sold three million units and is now three times multi-platinum. The second single released off of Facelift, "Man In The Box" is now also certified three times platinum.

Alice In Chains' sophomore set, Dirt, is now officially five times platinum, while its lead single "Would?" is now double platinum. Meanwhile, the singles "Them Bones" and "Down In a Hole" have reached platinum status while "The Rooster" is now certified double platinum.

The band's 1994 EP Jar of Flies has reached the four times platinum status, with the singles "No Excuses" and "I Stay Away" going gold. "Nutshell, " a non-single track, is actually the most popular song from the EP, selling one million units and achieving platinum status.

Additional Alice In Chains' awards from the RIAA include "Heaven Beside You" going gold, the MTV Unplugged album going two times platinum, their Greatest Hits album now being platinum certified and The Essential Alice in Chains compilation album going gold.

Alice In Chains are going on tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bush with the trek starting tomorrow (Aug. 10) in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. Tickets can be found here.

Alice in Chains Gold + Platinum Album Certifications in the U.S.

Facelift - 3x platinum (Aug. 5, 2022)

Dirt - 5x platinum (Aug. 5, 2022)

Jar Of Flies - 4x platinum (Aug. 5, 2022)

Alice In Chains - 2x platinum (March 4, 1997)

MTV Unplugged - 2x platinum (April 12, 2001)

Greatest Hits - platinum (Aug. 5, 2022)

The Essential Alice In Chains Collection (compilation) - gold (Aug. 5, 2022)

Alice in Chains Gold + Platinum Song Certifications in the U.S.

"Man in the Box" - 3x platinum (Aug. 5, 2022)

"Would?" - 2x platinum (Aug. 5, 2022)

"Rooster" - 2x platinum (Aug. 5, 2022)

"Down in a Hole" - platinum (Aug. 5, 2022)

"Nutshell" - platinum (Aug. 5, 2022)

"Them Bones" - platinum (Aug. 5, 2022)

"Heaven Beside You" - gold (Aug. 5, 2022)

"I Stay Away" - gold (Aug. 5, 2022)

"No Excuses" - gold (Aug. 5, 2022)

"Sap" - gold (Jan. 8, 1994)