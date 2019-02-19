Ford Announces Recall Affecting 1.5 Million Vehicles

If you're the driver of a Ford vehicle, you might want to make sure it isn't on the list of the latest vehicle recall , which affects more than 1.5 million vehicles.

According to CNBC , Ford announced the recall this past Wednesday - citing an unintended downshift to first gear in certain F-150 pickups that's caused at least five accidents, among some other safety concerns in other models.

The recall affects the following years and models:

Select 2011 to 2013 Ford F-150 vehicles with six-speed automatic transmissions

Select 2017 to 2019 Lincoln Continental vehicles

Select 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles

With the Lincoln Continental vehicles, about 27,000 vehicles may have a problem with silicon contamination in the door latch, according to Ford, which "can prevent it from fully engaging. This means the door could open while driving." The company is not aware of any accidents connected to this recall. With the Mustang, Nautilus and Navigators, they "may have a defect that causes the instrument cluster to be blank while the video starts up." Ford is not aware of any of any accidents connected to this recall either.

