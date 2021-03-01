Close to 2 Million Toyota RAV4’s Could Be Recalled

If you're the owner of a Toyota RAV4 in central New York, you may want to know about the latest investigation that has been opened into the model.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Committee formally opened an investigation after receiving complaints about the model after reports of fire coming from the engine department.

It appears the problem comes from the positive terminal of the 12-volt battery shorting on the battery's hold-down frame, "which may result in the sudden loss of electrical power, vehicle stalling, and/or a fire originating in the engine compartment," according to a document released by the regulatory agency.

Of 11 complaints submitted, seven reported experiencing the fire starting while the car was being driven, and the other four said it occurred while the ignition was off. In the instances where the car was being driven, half of the drivers experienced the car stalling prior to the fire. No accidents or injuries have been reported as a result of the problem.

The investigation covers nearly 1.9 million vehicles in the U.S. from the RAV4's fourth generation, which was built between 2013 and 2018 model years. At this moment, there is currently no recall, but the investigation could lead to the vehicles being formally recalled.

NHTSA is still in the process of investigating the fires. There's no word on how long the investigation will take, but we'll keep you updated with information is it is revealed.

[H/T Business Insider]