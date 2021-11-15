Flying? Here’s What You Can and Can’t Bring On The Plane [List]

As many New Yorkers plan on taking flights to visit family and friends around the country this holiday season, it's important to know what you are allowed or not allowed to take on the plane. Your loved ones from Buffalo, who now live elsewhere, may have some special requests of food they want you to bring them. Just know, the Transportation Security Administration also known as TSA, has some strict rules on the types of food you can take on the plane and what you need to check in your luggage. Many people, including myself, have opted to travel light since airlines started charging for checked bags. So it's imperative you "know before you go," so you don't end up having to throw your uncle's favorite beer-cheese dip out before he can even dip a pretzel in it.

Alcohol

Carry-on Bags: Yes, 3.4oz or less

Checked Bags: Yes

*The exception is any alcohol over 140 proof, it's not permitted in carry-on nor checked bags

Photo by Andreas M on Unsplash

Baby Food/Baby Formula/Breast Milk/Water for Babies

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

*There are special instructions for baby formula and breast milk

Photo by Phong Duong on Unsplash

Bottled Water

Carry-on Bags: Yes up to 3.4 oz

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by HONG FENG on Unsplash

Bread

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Jude Infantini on Unsplash

Candy/Chocolate

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

*Liquid chocolate can only be up to 3.4 oz in a carry-on bag

Solid food items (not liquids or gels) can be transported in either your carry-on or checked bags. Liquid or gel food items larger than 3.4 oz are not allowed in carry-on bags and should be placed in your checked bags if possible. TSA officers may instruct travelers to separate items from carry-on bags such as foods, powders, and any materials that can clutter bags and obstruct clear images on the X-ray machine.

Photo by Denny Müller on Unsplash

Canned Foods

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

* There are special instructions for taking canned goods in your carry-on bags

There are some items that are not on the prohibited items list, but because of how they appear on the X-ray, security concerns, or impact of the 3-1-1 rules for liquids, gels and aerosols, they could require additional screening that might result in the item not being allowed through the checkpoint. We suggest that you pack this item in your checked bag, ship it to your destination or leave it at home.

Photo by Andrea Davis on Unsplash

Cereal

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by John Matychuk on Unsplash

Cheese (Creamy)

Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Megumi Nachev on Unsplash

Cheese (Solid)

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Alexander Maasch on Unsplash

Coffee (Beans, Ground, Liquid, Thermos)

Carry On Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

* Liquid coffee must be 3.4 oz or less in a carry-on bag

Photo by Mike Kenneally on Unsplash

Cooked Meat, Seafood and Vegetable (With No Liquids)

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Alexandru-Bogdan Ghita on Unsplash

Cookies

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Mockaroon on Unsplash

Crackers

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Bohdan Stocek on Unsplash

Creamy Dips, Hummus and Spreads

Carry On Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Jennie Brown on Unsplash

Dried Fruits

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Fati Mohebbi on Unsplash

Fresh Eggs

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash

Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Carry-on Bags: Yes (Special Instructions)

Checked Bags: Yes

Passengers flying from Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands to the U.S. mainland cannot take most fresh fruits and vegetables due to the risk of spreading invasive plant pests.

Photo by Julia Zolotova on Unsplash

Fresh Meat and Seafood

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

*Special instructions for carry-on bags

Meat, seafood and other non-liquid food items are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags. If the food is packed with ice or ice packs in a cooler or other container, the ice or ice packs must be completely frozen when brought through screening. If the ice or ice packs are partially melted and have any liquid at the bottom of the container, they will not be permitted. You also can pack frozen perishables in your carry-on or checked bags in dry ice. The FAA limits you to five pounds of dry ice that is properly packaged (the package is vented) and marked.

Photo by camila igisk on Unsplash

Frozen Food/Ice Cream

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

*Special instructions for carry-on bags

Meat, seafood, vegetables and other non-liquid food items are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags. If the food is packed with ice or ice packs in a cooler or other container, the ice or ice packs must be completely frozen when brought through screening. If the ice or ice packs are partially melted and have any liquid at the bottom of the container, they will not be permitted.

Photo by Lama Roscu on Unsplash

Gel Ice Packs

Carry On Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

*Special instructions for carry-on bags

Frozen liquid items are allowed through the checkpoint as long as they are frozen solid when presented for screening. If frozen liquid items are partially melted, slushy, or have any liquid at the bottom of the container, they must meet 3-1-1 liquids requirements.

Photo by Sandrene Zhang on Unsplash

Gravy

Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Bern Fresen on Unsplash

Gum

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Samuele Giglio on Unsplash

Honey/Maple Syrup

Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Arwin Neil Baichoo on Unsplash

Jam and Jelly

Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Paréj Richárd on Unsplash

Juices/Juice for Babies

Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz and

Checked Bags: Yes

*Special instructions for babies

Formula, breast milk and juice for babies are allowed in reasonable quantities in carry-on bags. Remove these items from your carry-on bag to be screened separately from the rest of your belongings. Please see traveling with children for more information.

Photo by Zlatko Đurić on Unsplash

Live Lobster

Carry-on Bags: Check with Airline

Checked Bags: Yes

A live lobster is allowed through security and must be transported in a clear, plastic, spill proof container. A TSA officer will visually inspect your lobster at the checkpoint. We recommend that you contact your airline to determine your airline's policy on traveling with your lobster before arriving at the airport.

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Nuts

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Pratik Bachhav on Unsplash

Oils and Vinegars/Salad Dressing

Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Caroline Attwood on Unsplash

Peanut Butter/Nut Butters

Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

Pet food (solid and solid)

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

*Dry or "moist" pet food is considered solid food. Wet pet food must be less than or equal to 3.4 oz for carry-on bags

Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash

Pies and Cakes

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by FitNish Media on Unsplash

Pizza

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Karthik Garikapati on Unsplash

Protein or Energy Powders

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Salsa and Sauces

Carry-on Bags: Yes (Less than or equal to 3.4oz/100 ml allowed)

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Tai's Captures on Unsplash

Salt

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Anastasia Zhenina on Unsplash

Sandwiches

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Seriously Low Carb on Unsplash

Snack Bar

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Snacks (Solid)

Carry On Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

*Solid snacks, not liquids or gels, can be carried in your carry-on bags

Photo by Mahmoud Fawzy on Unsplash

Soda

Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Mahbod Akhzami on Unsplash

Solid Foods

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Anna Hill on Unsplash

Soups

Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz

Checked Bags: Yes

Unsplash

Spices/Tea (Dried)

Carry-on Bags: Yes

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Ratul Ghosh on Unsplash

Yogurt

Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz

Checked Bags: Yes

Photo by Wesual Click on Unsplash

Get our free mobile app