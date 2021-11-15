Flying? Here’s What You Can and Can’t Bring On The Plane [List]
As many New Yorkers plan on taking flights to visit family and friends around the country this holiday season, it's important to know what you are allowed or not allowed to take on the plane. Your loved ones from Buffalo, who now live elsewhere, may have some special requests of food they want you to bring them. Just know, the Transportation Security Administration also known as TSA, has some strict rules on the types of food you can take on the plane and what you need to check in your luggage. Many people, including myself, have opted to travel light since airlines started charging for checked bags. So it's imperative you "know before you go," so you don't end up having to throw your uncle's favorite beer-cheese dip out before he can even dip a pretzel in it.
Alcohol
Carry-on Bags: Yes, 3.4oz or less
Checked Bags: Yes
*The exception is any alcohol over 140 proof, it's not permitted in carry-on nor checked bags
Baby Food/Baby Formula/Breast Milk/Water for Babies
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
*There are special instructions for baby formula and breast milk
Bottled Water
Carry-on Bags: Yes up to 3.4 oz
Checked Bags: Yes
Bread
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Candy/Chocolate
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
*Liquid chocolate can only be up to 3.4 oz in a carry-on bag
Solid food items (not liquids or gels) can be transported in either your carry-on or checked bags. Liquid or gel food items larger than 3.4 oz are not allowed in carry-on bags and should be placed in your checked bags if possible. TSA officers may instruct travelers to separate items from carry-on bags such as foods, powders, and any materials that can clutter bags and obstruct clear images on the X-ray machine.
Canned Foods
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
* There are special instructions for taking canned goods in your carry-on bags
There are some items that are not on the prohibited items list, but because of how they appear on the X-ray, security concerns, or impact of the 3-1-1 rules for liquids, gels and aerosols, they could require additional screening that might result in the item not being allowed through the checkpoint. We suggest that you pack this item in your checked bag, ship it to your destination or leave it at home.
Cereal
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Cheese (Creamy)
Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz
Checked Bags: Yes
Cheese (Solid)
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Coffee (Beans, Ground, Liquid, Thermos)
Carry On Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
* Liquid coffee must be 3.4 oz or less in a carry-on bag
Cooked Meat, Seafood and Vegetable (With No Liquids)
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Cookies
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Crackers
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Creamy Dips, Hummus and Spreads
Carry On Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz
Checked Bags: Yes
Dried Fruits
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Fresh Eggs
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Fresh Fruits and Vegetables
Carry-on Bags: Yes (Special Instructions)
Checked Bags: Yes
Passengers flying from Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands to the U.S. mainland cannot take most fresh fruits and vegetables due to the risk of spreading invasive plant pests.
Fresh Meat and Seafood
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
*Special instructions for carry-on bags
Meat, seafood and other non-liquid food items are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags. If the food is packed with ice or ice packs in a cooler or other container, the ice or ice packs must be completely frozen when brought through screening. If the ice or ice packs are partially melted and have any liquid at the bottom of the container, they will not be permitted. You also can pack frozen perishables in your carry-on or checked bags in dry ice. The FAA limits you to five pounds of dry ice that is properly packaged (the package is vented) and marked.
Frozen Food/Ice Cream
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
*Special instructions for carry-on bags
Meat, seafood, vegetables and other non-liquid food items are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags. If the food is packed with ice or ice packs in a cooler or other container, the ice or ice packs must be completely frozen when brought through screening. If the ice or ice packs are partially melted and have any liquid at the bottom of the container, they will not be permitted.
Gel Ice Packs
Carry On Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
*Special instructions for carry-on bags
Frozen liquid items are allowed through the checkpoint as long as they are frozen solid when presented for screening. If frozen liquid items are partially melted, slushy, or have any liquid at the bottom of the container, they must meet 3-1-1 liquids requirements.
Gravy
Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz
Checked Bags: Yes
Gum
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Honey/Maple Syrup
Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz
Checked Bags: Yes
Jam and Jelly
Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz
Checked Bags: Yes
Juices/Juice for Babies
Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz and
Checked Bags: Yes
*Special instructions for babies
Formula, breast milk and juice for babies are allowed in reasonable quantities in carry-on bags. Remove these items from your carry-on bag to be screened separately from the rest of your belongings. Please see traveling with children for more information.
Live Lobster
Carry-on Bags: Check with Airline
Checked Bags: Yes
A live lobster is allowed through security and must be transported in a clear, plastic, spill proof container. A TSA officer will visually inspect your lobster at the checkpoint. We recommend that you contact your airline to determine your airline's policy on traveling with your lobster before arriving at the airport.
Nuts
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Oils and Vinegars/Salad Dressing
Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz
Checked Bags: Yes
Peanut Butter/Nut Butters
Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz
Checked Bags: Yes
Pet food (solid and solid)
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
*Dry or "moist" pet food is considered solid food. Wet pet food must be less than or equal to 3.4 oz for carry-on bags
Pies and Cakes
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Pizza
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Protein or Energy Powders
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Salsa and Sauces
Carry-on Bags: Yes (Less than or equal to 3.4oz/100 ml allowed)
Checked Bags: Yes
Salt
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Sandwiches
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Snack Bar
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Snacks (Solid)
Carry On Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
*Solid snacks, not liquids or gels, can be carried in your carry-on bags
Soda
Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz
Checked Bags: Yes
Solid Foods
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Soups
Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz
Checked Bags: Yes
Spices/Tea (Dried)
Carry-on Bags: Yes
Checked Bags: Yes
Yogurt
Carry-on Bags: Yes, up to 3.4 oz
Checked Bags: Yes