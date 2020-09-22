Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze And Pumpkin Patch Ready For 2020

Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Fly Creek are ready for family fun all fall time here in Central New York.

They just posted an amazing aerial view of this years corn maze. You can check it out in person Saturdays and Sundays in September and October from 10AM - 5PM.

The Pernat family has been farming the land at the Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch for about 100 years. It opened up to the public in 2018 with a five-acre corn maze. Throughout the fall season you're able to pick out the perfect pumpkin and winter squash.

Corn Mazes, Hay Rides, Haunted Houses Can Open For Fall Season in New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced more low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment permitted to operate under New York's NY Forward guidance. New Yorkers can also visit the State's farmers' markets and craft beverage trails.

All fall businesses will need to have coronavirus safety precautions in place.

Corn Mazes

Permitted consistent with Low Risk Outdoor Arts and Entertainment guidance and the following conditions:

- Reduced capacity

- Face coverings required

- Social distance maintained between individuals/parties

Hayrides

Permitted consistent with Public Transportation guidance and the following conditions:

- Mandatory face coverings

- Social distance required between individuals/parties

- Frequently touched surfaces, such as handrails, cleaned and sanitized between rides

Pick-Your-Own Fruit/Vegetables Operations

Permitted consistent with Low Risk Outdoor Arts and Entertainment guidance and the following conditions:

- Reduced capacity

- Face coverings required

- Social distance maintained between individuals/parties.

Haunted Houses

Permitted consistent with Low Risk Indoor Arts and Entertainment guidance and the following conditions:

- Reduced capacity

- Face coverings required

- Social distance maintained between individuals/parties

Get the full list of guidance at governor.ny.gov.