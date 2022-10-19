It’s Two Nights of Spooky Fun at This Central New York Haunted Maze

Keep your upcoming weekends free for a family night of fright, close to home, in Central New York.

The Haunted History Trail of New York State is excited to announce the opening of the Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch. It'll be open for two nights of spooky fun right in Fly Creek on October 22nd and 29th.

It is a haunted maze like no other. Not only must you navigate the twists and turns of the long corn maze, but you'll have to watch out for all the horrors waiting for you around each corner.

Should you follow the screams or take another path to find the end? If you don't have a good sense for direction, you better bring someone who does! The only thing scarier than the creatures inside the maze is getting stuck inside with them forever.

The maze will be open for two nights on Saturday, October 22nd and 29th from 7:00-10:00pm. Not only is there the maze, but there will also be food trucks on-site to satisfy your hunger.

Tickets to trek the maze for yourself are only $12 a person. The suggested age is anyone 10 and up. Children under 7th grade need to be accompanied by an adult throughout the visit.

The Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze is located at 1316 County Highway 26 in Fly Creek. You can give them a call at 607-358-5748 or visit their website for more information.

