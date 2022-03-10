Welcome to winter in Central New York. From record-breaking temperatures in the 70s one week to a Winter Storm Watch with up to 12 inches of snow the next.

Don't put away those snow shovels just yet. After warm temperature melted most of the snow, The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Friday evening through late Saturday night in most of Central New York. 7 to 12 inches of snow is expected, which could be heavy at times. Gusty winds could cause even more problems, reducing visibility.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* WHAT...Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern

Oneida and Cortland counties.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Friday Night: Rain likely before midnight, then rain and snow between midnight and 5 am, then snow after 5 am. Low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday: Snow before 7 am, then snow, possibly mixed with rain between 7 am and 8 am, then snow after 8 am. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow after 2 pm. High near 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Night: Snow showers, mainly before 7 pm. Areas of blowing snow before 1 am. Low around 13. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

