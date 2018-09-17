The tropical remnants of Florence may produce excessive rainfall for much of CNY tonight into Tuesday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area, except for northern Oneida County NY and Pike County PA.

The National Weather Service ( NWS ) out of Binghamton says 1 to 2 inches of rain looks likely in CNY with localized bands of heavy rain reaching 3 inches or more. The large footprint of rain will cause rises in area rivers and flash flooding given the already wet soils and expected rainfall rates which in the heaviest activity could exceed an inch per hour. Thus urban areas, creeks/small streams, and especially areas that have already had flooding in recent weeks will be vulnerable.

Flood Watch is in effect for Onondaga-Madison-Southern Oneida-Cortland-Chenango-Otsego-Delaware-Susquehanna-Including the cities of Seneca Falls, Syracuse, Corning, Watkins Glen, Elmira, Ithaca, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, Utica, Cortland, Norwich, Oneonta, Binghamton, Delhi, Walton.

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central New York and

northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in

central New York, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland,

Delaware, Madison, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca,

Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga,

Tompkins, and Yates. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford,

Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Southern Wayne,

Susquehanna, and Wyoming.

* From this evening through Tuesday morning

* Tropical remnants of Florence will overspread the region with

rain late today into Tuesday. Rain will be heavy at times this

evening through Tuesday morning. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is

expected, though locally higher amounts are possible within

embedded bands of heavier rain and occasional thunder.

* Flash flooding is possible, especially for urban areas, creeks

and small streams, and areas that have already experienced

flooding in recent weeks. There is still some uncertainty for

exactly where the heaviest rainfall will be, but flash flooding

could be especially significant where it occurs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

CNY Forcast:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers before 10pm, then rain likely between 10pm and 11pm, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 66. South wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday: Rain likely before 7am, then a chance of showers, mainly between 7am and 11am. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.