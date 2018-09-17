Flash Flood Watch Issued As Florence Moves into Central New York
The tropical remnants of Florence may produce excessive rainfall for much of CNY tonight into Tuesday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area, except for northern Oneida County NY and Pike County PA.
The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Binghamton says 1 to 2 inches of rain looks likely in CNY with localized bands of heavy rain reaching 3 inches or more. The large footprint of rain will cause rises in area rivers and flash flooding given the already wet soils and expected rainfall rates which in the heaviest activity could exceed an inch per hour. Thus urban areas, creeks/small streams, and especially areas that have already had flooding in recent weeks will be vulnerable.
Flood Watch is in effect for Onondaga-Madison-Southern Oneida-Cortland-Chenango-Otsego-Delaware-Susquehanna-Including the cities of Seneca Falls, Syracuse, Corning, Watkins Glen, Elmira, Ithaca, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, Utica, Cortland, Norwich, Oneonta, Binghamton, Delhi, Walton.
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central New York and
northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in
central New York, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland,
Delaware, Madison, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca,
Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga,
Tompkins, and Yates. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford,
Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Southern Wayne,
Susquehanna, and Wyoming.
* From this evening through Tuesday morning
* Tropical remnants of Florence will overspread the region with
rain late today into Tuesday. Rain will be heavy at times this
evening through Tuesday morning. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is
expected, though locally higher amounts are possible within
embedded bands of heavier rain and occasional thunder.
* Flash flooding is possible, especially for urban areas, creeks
and small streams, and areas that have already experienced
flooding in recent weeks. There is still some uncertainty for
exactly where the heaviest rainfall will be, but flash flooding
could be especially significant where it occurs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.