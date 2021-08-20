Village Of Whitesboro Under A State Of Emergency Due To August Flooding

Mayor Bob Freidlander has declared a State of Emergency in the Village of Whitesboro.

The declaration comes as water is coming down the Mohawk River from the Delta Lake resevoir. The mayor wants residents along the Mohawk to be on alert and ready to evacuate if needed.

According to the Village of Whitesboro's Facebook, has received sandbags for residents. They can be picked up by residents at the DPW office located Main Street.

In the event of an emergency flooding situation where there is a need to evacuate, Whitesboro residents should take shelter at the Whitesboro Fire Department. Emergency Response Teams from the Red Cross will be on-site to assist residents with alternate sheltering needs.

A State of Emergency has also been declared in the City of Rome as a result of heavy rain and flooding. Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says the Rome Police and Fire departments are advising residents who live in areas affected by the floods to "evacuate immediately for their health and safety."

The Rome City School District and the Red Cross have opened a shelter at Rome Free Academy for those who have been displaced from their homes and don't have a place to stay. Anyone who needs assistance can call Rome Police at 315-339-7780.

The water levels at Delta Lake are not being reduced by Canal Corporation as previously thought. Rather, the water in the reservoir is going over the spillway due to the water level on the dam from excess precipitation.

In communication with State officials, flooding is imminent in the vicinity of the Utica Harbor including several feet of water in areas of Genesee Street and the warehouse district around Wurz Ave and Leland Ave along with other low lying areas adjacent to the Mohawk River. You can read more here.

