Warning to Parents After More Than Dozen Babies Die in Infant Rockers

Parents need to be careful after more than a dozen baby deaths have been reported from infant rockers.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price are alerting consumers after at least 13 deaths were reported between 2009 and 2021 of infants in Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers. Consumers are being reminded to never leave a baby unattended in rockers, gliders, swings and other inclined products.

Parents and caregivers should never use inclined products, such as rockers, gliders, soothers, and swings, for infant sleep and should not leave infants in these products unsupervised, unrestrained, or with bedding material, due to the risk of suffocation.

New Rocker Rule

A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of no more than 10 degrees has been finalized by CPSC to try and help avoid any more deaths. The rule goes into effect on June 23, 2022.

CPSC provides tips for safe baby sleeping:

The best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard.

Use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment.

Always place a baby on their back to sleep. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with firm, flat surfaces such as a crib, bassinet, or play yard.

Report Rocker Incidents

Consumers are encouraged to report any incidents with the Rockers or any other infant products to CPSC at saferproducts.gov. "CPSC investigates incidents and fatalities that occurred while infants were in the products."

You can also call Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 to report an incident.

