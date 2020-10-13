It's hard to believe with temperatures reaching the mid 70s on Thursday, we may see snow less than 24 hours later.

A cold front will move into central New York Friday, bringing widespread showers. Areas near and east of I-81 are favored for a more substantial rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. But the rain may change over to snow, especially in the higher elevations and in the southern Catskills. "Right now that looks to be an outlier solution with the most likely outcome of rain mixing with a few snow flakes in the overnight."

Temperatures will fall slowly Friday with highs only in the low 50`s for most of central New York. Nighttime lows Friday night fall into mid and upper 30`s. "Perhaps enough for some wet snow flakes to mix in around sunrise Saturday."

Don't break out the shovel and sleds just yet. Most of us won't even notice it snowed. It'll probably either melt on the way down or as soon as it hits the ground and be gone Saturday morning.

It IS a reminder of what's coming and if you believe the Farmer's Almanac, we're in for a snowy, cold winter with a blizzard dumping up to 2 feet the second week in February.