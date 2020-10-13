3 Upstate NY Cities Land on New ‘Most Livable’ List

Utica-Rome did not make this list, but it doesn't mean we're not great. Right?

We're spending a lot of time closer to home during the pandemic. As a result, hometowns are in the spotlight. Livability.com just released its annual list of the best cities to live in based on factors like safety, affordability, the job market, outdoor activities, and growth. And even though the Mohawk Valley didn't place, three upstate New York cities did make the top 100 list.

16. Albany. According to Livability.com:

the cost of living in Albany is manageable: Just compare a $170,000 average list price on a home in Albany to a whopping $1,550,000 list price in Manhattan — a much easier pill to swallow when trying to start out a career or put down roots.

65. Syracuse. The New York State Fair, the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, and Otto the Orange. 'Nuff said.

89. Buffalo. Livability.com says this about the home of the NFL's Bills:

The city’s geographic location means it's ripe with opportunity for job-seekers: not only is it near the Canadian border, but it’s also within 500 miles of 40 percent of the U.S. population. Industries with growing job numbers include finance, education and healthcare.

And here are the top 10 cities for 2020:

1. Fort Collins, Colorado

2. Ann Arbor, Michigan

3. Madison, Wisconsin

4. Portland, Maine

5. Rochester, Minnesota

6. Asheville, North Carolina

7. Overland Park, Kansas

8. Fargo, North Dakota

9. Durham, North Carolina

10. Sioux Falls, South Dakota