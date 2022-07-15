While there are 2,755 billionaires in the world, there are no trillionaires just yet. The first person in America who might become a trillionaire has a home here in New York State. The first person to amass a trillion dollars in worth is expected to happen in less than a decade or maybe even in the next few years.

Who Will Become The First Trillionaire In America?

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals Getty Images for The Met Museum/ loading...

The current predictions say that Elon Musk, who is the founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer at SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, Inc., will become the first person in America and the world with a net worth of a trillion dollars. However, due to recent events, like the cryptocurrency crash and Musk's failed Twitter deal, his net worth has suffered some major losses.

Musk has a current net worth of $237.9 billion. His net worth has decreased significantly due to a 24% decline in Telsa stock prices this year.

Elon Musk's net worth, tied largely to Tesla stock, has fallen by $65 billion since April.

If he doesn't suffer any more major blows to his net worth, Musk might become the first trillionaire within the next couple of years. However, things haven't been so great for musk recently, so there's a chance that Jeff Besos may beat him to it.

Man Who Could Become America's First Trillionaire Has Ties To New York

Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Arrivals Getty Images, loading...

Jeff Besos, the founder, executive chairman, and former president and CEO of Amazon, currently has a net worth of 141.2 billion, which is almost $100 trillion away from Musk's net worth. But Bezos is on track to become a trillionaire in 2030. If Musk continues to suffer major losses, Bezos will likely become the first person in the United States to become reach trillionaire status.

It was in fact Jeff Bezos who was set to become the first trillionaire. However, he is now forecasted to reach US$1.06 trillion in 2030, six years behind Musk in sixth place.

Bezos owns a home here in New York. He purchased an $80 million penthouse in the City at 212 5th Avenue. The home has 12 bedrooms and 17,000 square feet of indoor space. You can take a tour of his New York property below.

Credit: Luxury Zone via Youtube

Only time will tell whether Musk or Bezos or even someone else becomes the first trillionaire in America, but I'm sure New York State tax collectors will be happy if it's Bezos.

