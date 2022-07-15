World Series Of Bocce Returns To Rome, New York This Weekend

Currently underway in Rome is the World Series of Bocce at Rome's Toccolana Club after a two year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event typically has 100 or more Open Division teams and another 30-plus for the Women’s Division, according to the Rome Sentinel. This year, there are 98 teams in open and 33 for women’s.

“We’re almost back to normal. But we’re still the biggest in the nation,” said Joseph Mellace, part of the organizing team at the club.

Those of us that have been involved in organizing the event always had a feeling we’d be about 100 in open and 30 in women’s.

Not only do many who are originally from the area plan their yearly homecomings around this event, it attracts participants from nine states and Canada, organizers said. And, upwards of six thousand spectators attend the four day long tournament.

World Series of Bocce - Schedule of Events

Friday’s Women’s Division games:

6PM.: Franklin Hotel vs. LC Photography. NYE Auto Group vs. Vacca Financial.

6:30PM.: Viviani Law Firm vs. Bill Herrig’s Auto. Copper City Brewing vs. DeSalvo’s Restaurant and Catering.

7PM: The Mill vs. Kenny’s Home Improvements. D&D Carpets vs. Sweat X.

7:30PM: Eye Care Center of Rome vs. Rome Daily Sentinel. CNY Sunrooms & Windows vs. 7 Hamlets Brewing Company.

Open Division play starts at 5PM. Friday. Here are the opening round games:

5PM: Don’s Ford vs. Seneca Falls Plus. Matrice Club #2 vs. 3 Franks and a Phil. Catullo Prime Meats vs. Bob’s Barber Shop. Toccolana Club #2 vs. Nunn & Harper Funeral Home. Italia Restaurant vs. Adelio’s. Belleville Bocce Club #7 vs. Tomassi’s Posse. Worthington #1 vs. Old School Bar & Grill. Versace Law vs. ABV Contractors. Victory Motors vs. IFH Club. Pazdur Painting Inc. vs. Lock City Rollers. American Bocce Club vs. Tri-State Bocce. Woddman Life vs. Miller. Country Farm & Market vs. The Grand Rehabilitation Center. Gulla Graphics vs. Anelli Bocce. Rizio & Calandra Plumbing vs. The Nitwitts.

5:30PM: Tony’s Pizzeria vs. Pontelandolfo Club. Ferlo’s Bakery vs. St. John the Baptist Church. Bottini’s Funeral Home vs. Mopes Around.

5:45PM: Sorry Bastards vs. Balls of Dusting. Sons of Italy #1 vs. Cianfrocco Masonry.

6 PM: DiMezzo’s Pasticiotti’s vs. Waterloo 2000. Waterside #15 vs. DBJ Wealth Management. NY Life #7 vs. East Haven I&A #2.

6:15PM.: Turin Tech #2 vs. Dirty Inches. East Haven I&A #3 vs. Production Painting.

6:30PM: Scorpions vs. Dukolana Club. Ralph Bocce O vs. Short Street Bocce Club. CT Bocce P.H vs. Hubs Auto.

6:45PM.: Club Molisani #8 vs. AMJ Construction. Allstate Insurance vs. Team Bellini.

The games starting from 7:15 to 10PM include winners of the above matches.

Play continues Saturday, with tournament finals on Sunday. Throughout the weekend, there will be live music from a number of local bands, and food served up from The Franklin.

