Utica Man Accused Of Firing Shot At Vehicle

Utica Police have made an arrest in a “shots fired” incident.

Police say a woman was walking on Varick Street on July 8, when a man she knew approached her, engaged her in an argument and then stole her cellphone before fleeing the scene.

The victim says while she was driving near Lenox Avenue and Court Street, she saw the same man walking as she passed by.

She told officers that the man recognized the vehicle and pulled out d a handgun, pointed it toward her and fired one shot into the vehicle’s front side.

Officers located the area where the projectile entered the vehicle and were able to retrieve the evidence.

Later that same day, 23-year-old Markus Dibrango of Utica was arrested by the UPD Warrants Unit.

He's facing the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree

Reckless Endangerment in the first degree

Criminal Contempt in the first degree

Criminal Contempt in the second degree

Grand Larceny in the fourth degree

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

