The Oneida County Health Department is reporting rabies cases at multiple locations throughout the county.

Officials say a fox in the City of Utica and a bat in the Town of Vienna have tested positive for rabies.

One person was exposed to the bat and two people were exposed to the fox.

Meanwhile, two people in Camden were exposed to a different fox believed to be infected with rabies.

Lab results are pending in that case.

All of the persons exposed to the animals received post-rabies treatment.

The Health Department is reminding residents to protect themselves and their pets.

They say get your pets vaccinated and stay up to date on their rabies vaccines.

The Oneida County Health Department offers Rabies Vaccination Clinics throughout the year at various locations. The next event is on July 26, at the Vienna Town Garage.

“Prevention efforts are the most important, easiest way to protect ourselves from rabies,” said Daniel. Gilmore, Oneida County Director of Health. “However, if you do become exposed, seek care quickly. Treatment is available but time sensitive.”

Here are some tips to avoid rabies exposure:

Stay away from animals that are acting unusual.

Animals who get close or acting tamer than you would expect, who are overly aggressive may also be rabid.

Animals that are having trouble moving or paralyzed, drooling or foaming at the mouth and bats who are on the ground are all also signs of potential rabies infection.

For more information on Rabies Prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at (3150 798-5064 or log onto their website.

