The cause of the fire that destroyed the iconic Mazzaferro’s Market in Rome on Friday remains under investigation.

All that's left is a pile or rubble, with only the Mazzaferro's sign still standing.

Dave Smith, WIBX Dave Smith, WIBX loading...

Everyone was able to get out of the building safely and no one was injured in the fire

Owner Brian Mazzaferro says they will rebuild "better than ever."

A Go Fund Me Page has been established to raise $10,000 for the business.

Mazzaferro's has been served Rome since 1915.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Rome Police Department is requesting that everyone avoid the area of Mazzaferro’s Market on Ridge Mills Road.

The Rome Police and Fire Departments are dealing with a structure fire and Route 46 will closed for some time..

The fire broke out just after 1:00 this afternoon, with flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.

The Lake Delta Fire Department is also on the scene.

We’ll keep you updated as we get more information.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Firefighters from the Rome and Lake Delta Fire Department battle a fired at Mazzaferro’s Market on Ridge Mills Road in Rome that broke out just after 1:00 this afternoon.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The building appears to be a total loss.

Everyone reportedly got out of the store safely and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Owner Brian Mazzaferro says that he will rebuild.

We’ll keep you updated as we get more information.

