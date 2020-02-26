Looking for a fish fry in Utica, Rome, Syracuse, Herkimer, or any other part of Central New York on a Friday during the 2020 lent season? Take a look at this list of spots.

Fish Fry Fridays

Here's our list of organizations that are holding fish fries on Friday's. We understand many businesses are holding them as well, but this list is focusing on other organizations. We will ask more at the bottom:

Who Is Holding It? Address Time Canastota Fire Department 127 E Center Street PO Box 81, Canastota, NY 13032 5:00PM - 8:00PM Deerfield Firehouse 5476 Trenton Road, Utica, NY 13502 4:00PM - 7:00PM Manlius American Legion Post 141 109 Fayette St, Manlius, NY 13104 5:30PM - 8:00PM Oneida County 40 & 8 Voiture 92 Judd Road, Whitesboro, NY 13492 4:00PM - 8:00PM Poland Volunteer Fire Co., Inc. 216 New York 8, Poland, NY 13431 4:00PM - 8:00PM Polish Community Club of Utica 10 Columbia St, Utica, New York 13502 4:00PM - 8:00PM Salisbury Vol. Fire Dept. 2549 State Route 29, Salisbury Center, NY 13454 5:00PM - 7:30PM St. Anthony and St. Agnes Parish 415 St. Anthony Street, Utica, NY 13501 4:00PM - 7:30PM St. Louis Gonzaga Church 520 Rutger Street, Utica, NY 13501 4:00PM - 7:00PM Sylvan Beach American Legion Post 1153 703 Clifford Ave, Sylvan Beach, NY 13157 4:00PM - 7:00PM Utica Maennerchor 5535 Flanagan Road, Marcy, NY 13403 5:00PM - 7:30PM VFW Post 6001 45 Calder Avenue, Whitesboro, NY 13492 4:00PM - 8:00PM Ziyara Shrine Park Center 8209 Halsey Rd, Whitesboro, NY 13492 4:00PM - 7:00PM

Who Else Should We Add?

Who else should we add to this list? What businesses or groups in CNY aren't on the list? You can email david.wheeler@townsquaremedia.com to add it to our list.