Utica Area Man’s Quest For Best Fish Fry Ends With Mega List
Konrad Mozdzen of Marcy is a member of many Utica area restaurant review pages, including 315 Menus, on Facebook. Every Friday, he realized people were asking the same question: Where is the best place in central New York to get a Fish Fry?
He noticed the question got increasingly popular as the pandemic began, so he used his time in quarantine to conduct an experiment. He traveled around to 69 different restaurants, and rated their Fish Fry on Fridays.
Every week, I would go somewhere new and order a Fish Fry or two. I would make notes of my thoughts and list them accordingly, by comparing them to the previous Fish Frys I had.
Mozdzen ended his quest with a list of his favorite spots in order from favorite to least favorite. He expressed in his review that his intention was not to bash or rate any restaurants, that it was just his own personal experience. Factors like what sides, the amount of them, and price played into his rating.
This list is also only about the restaurant’s Fish Fry and nothing else on their menus. I personally like a lot of these restaurants, but maybe just not for their Fish Fry. Or maybe vice versa.
Looking for a place to grab a Fish Fry now that Lent is here? Here's where he went and his favorites.