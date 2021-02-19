Konrad Mozdzen of Marcy is a member of many Utica area restaurant review pages, including 315 Menus, on Facebook. Every Friday, he realized people were asking the same question: Where is the best place in central New York to get a Fish Fry?

He noticed the question got increasingly popular as the pandemic began, so he used his time in quarantine to conduct an experiment. He traveled around to 69 different restaurants, and rated their Fish Fry on Fridays.

Every week, I would go somewhere new and order a Fish Fry or two. I would make notes of my thoughts and list them accordingly, by comparing them to the previous Fish Frys I had.

Mozdzen ended his quest with a list of his favorite spots in order from favorite to least favorite. He expressed in his review that his intention was not to bash or rate any restaurants, that it was just his own personal experience. Factors like what sides, the amount of them, and price played into his rating.

This list is also only about the restaurant’s Fish Fry and nothing else on their menus. I personally like a lot of these restaurants, but maybe just not for their Fish Fry. Or maybe vice versa.

Looking for a place to grab a Fish Fry now that Lent is here? Here's where he went and his favorites.

Best Fish Fry:

1. Polish Community Club

2. Fat Cats

3. Chowder House

4. Deerfield Fire House

5. Pizza Plus

6. Tully’s

7. Packy’s Pub

8. Greek Gyro

9. Big Jays

10. Stockdale’s

11. Pumpernickel’s

12. Capo’s Italian Market

13. Outta the Way Cafe

14. Old school

15. Obaby’s

16. Phoenician

17. CPJ’s

18. Prop’s Inn

19. Trulli’s

20. Grande’s

21. One Genny

22. Poppy’s Place

23. Stan’s Seafood

24. Fresco Fish

25. Kossuth Fish Market

26. Riverside

27. The Spot

28. Laufer’s

29. Ventura’s

30. Hot of the Brick

31. Station 233

32. Cavallo’s

33. Boulevard Diner

34. Franco’s

35. Tiny’s

36. Symeon’s

37. Whitesboro Fish Market

38. Georgio’s

39. Bev’s Place

40. Aqua Vino

41. Rintrona’s

42. Debbie’s

43. Marcy Tavern

44. Steif

45. Carmella’s

46. Boil Shack

47. Knucklehead’s

48. Lukin’s

49. Top of the Morning Cafe

50. Patio Drive In

51. Parkway Pizza

52. Casa too Mucha

53. Northend

54. Court Vue Luncheonette

55. Swifty’s

56. Rosato’s

57. La Pizzeria

58. 69 Steakhouse

59. Red Lobster

60. Pizza Box

61. Alamo

62. Jonny’s

63. Bella Regina

64. Killabrew

65. McGill’s

66. Price Chopper

67. Venice

68. Five Points

69. Full Throttle BBQ