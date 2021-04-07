An iconic seafood restaurant in Central New York is closing after more than 75 years in business.

Jim's Fish Fry, that first opened in Syracuse in 1944, is serving up it's last meal this month. The Easterly family broke the sad news on Facebook.

We are very sorry to announce that we will be closing our doors at the end of business on April 16, 2021. These are tough times and this was a tough decision. We wish to sincerely thank you for your patronage and loyalty. We appreciate all the kind words, laughs and smiles that have made serving you a pleasure and privilege. We have made many fish sandwiches and met many wonderful people. Thank you for all the great memories.

Fred and Rosalie Easterly named the restaurant for their son Jim who was serving in the Navy. He ran the business for several years before passing away in 2019, according to Syracuse.com. Jim's son Bill has been running the restaurant but is ready to retire.

Credit - Jim's Fish Fry

The building on Wolf Street in Syracuse is up for for sale for $350,000 if you're in the market to start a new business. There's more than 4,600 square feet to work with on a little more than a half acre. It's located on the edge of Mattydale only minutes from Destiny USA, Liverpool and Hancock International Airport with easy access to major highways.

Credit - Bridgeway Commercial

