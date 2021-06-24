Fatal Motorcycle Crash Being Investigated in Bridgewater

A 32-year-old man is dead following a single motorcycle crash in the Oneida County town of Bridgewater. There have been multiple motorcycle related incidents this week and this latest one claimed a life.

Officials say members of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office first responded to the scene of the accident on State Route 20 in the area of Donely Road just before 8PM on Thursday. Initial reports from the Sheriff's Office indicated the motorcycle rider had been transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Due to the accident, Sheriff's Office officials say a portion of State Route 20 in Bridgewater was closed for a period of time so law enforcement officials could investigate the accident and determine what exactly happened. Ultimately, officials announced that after being transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for serious injuries, 32-year-old Daniel Marley of Bridgewater succumbed to his injuries. So, what exactly happened?

According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, a preliminary investigation determined that Marley was riding his motorcycle east on State Route 20 and lost control of the motorcycle. As a result, Marley was unable to adjust and gain control once again leading him to strike a guide rail, according to Maciol. This accident caused a loss of life and details of the accident are still being investigated, according to Sheriff's Office officials. Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the Bridgewater Fire Department.

It was just yesterday two men were transported to area hospitals as a result of motorcycle crashes in the Town of Newport in Herkimer County, luckily those men suffered non-life threatening injuries. In the case of the deceased, it was a single motorcycle incident. In the case in Newport, the men were struck as a result of alleged actions of a motorist. Law enforcement officials are urging all people on the road to be mindful of their surroundings and adhere to all vehicle and traffic safety rules and laws.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.