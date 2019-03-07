What happened to Five Guys on Commercial Drive? If you've driven by the burger joint on Commercial Drive, you may have noticed it's closed. Don't worry. Five Guys isn't gone. They just moved down the road to a new location.

You can now find Five Guys in Consumer Square.

TSM

Thankfully the restaurant is in the less busy section of 'Congestion Square.' It's now in the same strip as Panera Bread, at the opposite end, filling the vacant store that once was home to Blockbuster Video.