Extra DWI Patrols Up For Memorial Day Weekend

New York State Police and local law enforcement statewide will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving throughout Memorial Day weekend. The STOP-DWI enforcement period runs through Monday. Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and police will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from the highways. Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles as part of this crackdown.