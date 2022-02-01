There are many people that are glad that the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and are going to the Super Bowl. Many fans are thrilled because it means that they won't have to endure Patrick Mahomes fiance or brother (Brittany and Jackson) making fools of themselves on TikTok.

Get our free mobile app

That would be good enough for me but I'm happy because it means that a local will be going to the Big Game in Inglewood California on Sunday, February 13th. Dan Pitcher (no relation but wish that he was) is the quarterbacks coach for the Cincinnati Bengals and he's from our area.

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterbacks Coach Dan Pitcher

Dan was born in Cortland NY on January 13th, 1987, and was a QB for SUNY Cortland from 2008 to 2011. He graduated from Cortland State with a bachelor's degree in psychology in 2010 and a master's degree in sport management in 2011.

After his playing days were over, he served as an assistant coach at Cortland State for one year before heading to the big time. He was a Scouting Assistant and then Pro Scout for the Indianapolis Colts from 2012 to 2015.

He joined the Bengals in 2016 as an assistant coach and served as the quarterbacks coach beginning this season. Pitcher was one of the reasons for Joe Burrow's success as he helped him to one of the most productive starts to a career by a QB in NFL history.

Two years ago (the year before Burrows), the Bengals won 2 games all season, and now because of Burrows and Pitcher's help, they've won 3 games in January and a trip to SoFi Stadium.

Pitcher is considered one of the top young offensive minds and I wouldn't be surprised if he becomes an NFL head coach in the very near future. He currently lives in Cincinnati with his wife, Marissa.

Good luck to Dan and the rest of the Bengals team and most importantly, THANK YOU TO JOE BURROW for leading the way past Kansas City and sending Patrick Mahome's fiance and brother back home and away from us.

EYES IN THE SKY: 10 Greater Binghamton School Stadiums