Eric Clapton Announces Brief U.S. Tour

Eric Clapton will play a few shows on the West Coast this fall.

The dates will serve as a run-up to his Crossroads Guitar Festival, which takes place on Sept. 20 and 21 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The three dates include a Sept. 11 show in San Francisco, Las Vegas on Sept. 13 and a gig in Phoenix on Sept. 14. Tickets for the concerts will go on sale Friday at 10AM local time. A pre-sale for the San Francisco concert for Chase cardholders will begin tomorrow at 10AM PT.

You can get full details at Live Nation .

Clapton's band will include longtime associates Doyle Bramhall II on guitar, keyboardists Paul Carrack and Chris Stainton, bassist Nathan East and drummer Steve Gadd, plus two backing singers, Sharon White and Katie Kissoon.

This year's Crossroads Guitar Festival, the fifth iteration of an event Clapton has hosted since its inception in 2004, will feature sets from Billy Gibbons , Joe Walsh , Peter Frampton , Jeff Beck , Bonnie Raitt , Gary Clark Jr., Los Lobos and many others. Clapton will headline both nights.

The Guitar Center Festival Village will be outside the venue and feature interactive exhibits by guitar and accessories companies, as well as performances and clinics by musicians appearing at the concert and up-and-coming artists.

Proceeds will benefit his Crossroads Centre, a drug-and-alcohol treatment facility Clapton founded on the island of Antigua in 1997.

Eric Clapton 2019 U.S. Tour

Sept. 11 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Sept. 13 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 14 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena