Top 10 Aerosmith Songs of the ’70s

Did you know Aerosmith were Mel Brooks fans? 'Walk This Way,' one of the band's biggest singles, came about after the group tired of the studio and went to see a late showing of 'Young Frankenstein' and found the line from the film stuck with them. At the time, the band had music but no lyrics for the song, with Tyler eventually coming up with the rhyme about a young boy trying to score with the ladies. Kramer's drumbeat and Perry's opening guitar riff are among the most recognizable in rock, and the track was selected by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as one of the "500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll."