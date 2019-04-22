Watch Dave Grohl Busk With Brandi Carlile in Seattle

Busking is usually reserved for street musicians who are looking to scrape together some cash, not for two musicians with over 30 combined Grammy nominations. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile took to the streets of Seattle on April 20 to play some music for whoever felt like stopping to watch, which was a quite a lot of people.

They hit Pike Place Market, "right where it all started so many years ago," wrote Carlile in a video that was streamed on Facebook Live . In this first clip, seen below, Grohl leads the crowd with the Foo Fighers' "Times Like These" off their 2002 album, One by One .

In the second video , Carlile (who was joined by the core of her band, twins Tim and Phil Hanseroth) and Grohl play The Beatles ' "Let It Be," this time with Carlile handling the lead vocals, trading off with the Hanseroth brothers. Watch the clip below.

Carlile also shared some photos on Instagram . One of them pictured the two posing at her house where she captioned, "I love it when Dave Grohl comes over for dinner and ATVs. You sir are welcome to love with me... please."

In the following post, which featured a shot of the group busking outside of Pike Place Market, she called it "one of the most surreal moments of my life."