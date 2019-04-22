McDonald’s Is Dropping These Signature Items From Their Menu

There's nothing like a burger from McDonald's, but now you'll have a few less options in Central New York and elsewhere.

In a press release , McDonald's announced they'll be dropping all the Signature Burgers from their line-up. The Signature line includes burgers like the Bacon Smokehouse Burger and the Mushroom Swiss Burger. Instead, the company says they'll be revamping the Quarter Pounder line up with the Quarter Pounder Deluxe and Quarter Pounder Bacon.

The late-night menu is also going to change. Beginning on April 30 at midnight, the late-night menu, served from midnight until 5 a.m., will no longer include artisan grilled-chicken sandwiches, buttermilk-crispy-chicken sandwiches, buttermilk crispy tenders, Filet-O-Fish, or premium salads. Bagel sandwiches and Snack Wraps will also be cut from the menu.

You can still get the old favorites, like the cheeseburgers, hamburgers, nuggets, and the classic Big Mac.

