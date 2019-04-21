Heart 's Nancy Wilson has put her "gorgeous" Topanga Canyon estate back on the market for $2.1 million.

You can see dozens of photos of the home below.

According to the Los Angeles Times , this is the second time Wilson has tried to sell the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which she purchased for $1.5 million back in 2009.

The 3,300-square-foot house is being sold by Jonathan and Lisa Saver of Sotheby’s International Realty . According to their listing, the Cape Cod-style home features open vaulted ceilings, a spacious country kitchen and a living room with French doors and custom stone fireplace.

There's also a romantic master suite with a large sitting area, generous closets and a newly renovated luxurious granite bath. The two-story detached guest house features two bedrooms and a bath, plus an upstairs great room and entertainment deck with hot tub and views overlooking the grounds.

It all sits on more than three-quarters of an acre of "park-like grounds with mature fruit trees, large rolling lawns and fragrant colorful gardens."

Wilson's sister Ann recently made her own real-estate splash, selling her former Seattle home for $4.3 million . The duo will team up for Heart's first tour in three years this summer.

The Love Alive run , which features support from Joan Jett and Sheryl Crow, will kick off July 9 in St. Louis. You can get complete show and ticket information at their website .