Heart’s Nancy Wilson Selling ‘Gorgeous’ Topanga Home for $2.1 Million
Heart's Nancy Wilson has put her "gorgeous" Topanga Canyon estate back on the market for $2.1 million.
You can see dozens of photos of the home below.
According to the Los Angeles Times, this is the second time Wilson has tried to sell the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which she purchased for $1.5 million back in 2009.
The 3,300-square-foot house is being sold by Jonathan and Lisa Saver of Sotheby’s International Realty. According to their listing, the Cape Cod-style home features open vaulted ceilings, a spacious country kitchen and a living room with French doors and custom stone fireplace.
There's also a romantic master suite with a large sitting area, generous closets and a newly renovated luxurious granite bath. The two-story detached guest house features two bedrooms and a bath, plus an upstairs great room and entertainment deck with hot tub and views overlooking the grounds.
It all sits on more than three-quarters of an acre of "park-like grounds with mature fruit trees, large rolling lawns and fragrant colorful gardens."
Wilson's sister Ann recently made her own real-estate splash, selling her former Seattle home for $4.3 million. The duo will team up for Heart's first tour in three years this summer.
The Love Alive run, which features support from Joan Jett and Sheryl Crow, will kick off July 9 in St. Louis. You can get complete show and ticket information at their website.