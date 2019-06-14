Enter The ‘WomenHuntFishNY’ Photo Contest

The first photo contest was so successful that the DEC is holding another one.

The " WomenHuntFishNY " contest celebrates female anglers in NY. The competition officially opens on Monday, June 17, and continues through July 8, 2019.

"Women are underrepresented, yet a growing segment of New York State's angling public, and we want to highlight them in action," said Commissioner Seggos. "Collecting and sharing photos of female anglers-of all ages and abilities will inspire women and girls to get outside and cast a line."

Women who fish in New York State are encouraged to share their photos by emailing womenhuntfishny@dec.ny.gov . DEC welcomes photos of all aspects of safe, legal, and ethical fishing. Contest categories include:

Freshwater fishing

Saltwater Fishing

Ice Fishing

Youth (girls) fishing

Mothers and Children/Multi-Generational

Action shots (Casting, reeling, or landing the big one!)

Contest photos must depict women fishing in New York State. Fishing photos submitted in DEC's fall WomenHuntFishNY hunting photo contest will automatically be entered. Please include a sentence to describing the picture and experience.

The deadline for contest entries is Monday, July 8, but you can always share photos with DEC any time of year.

Submissions become the property of DEC to be used in promotions and outreach. Winning entries will be featured on DEC's website, social media posts, marketing campaigns, print products, and future outreach to inspire future generations of female anglers. To view more photos that were entered in the 2018 "WomenHuntFishNY" statewide photo contest, visit DEC's photo album (leaves DEC website).