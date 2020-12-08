Catch a Christmas Drive-In Movie and Fireworks Spectacular at New York Tree Farm

A New York Christmas tree farm is offering the ultimate holiday movie drive-in, complete with fireworks.

Ellms Tree Farm is continuing their holiday tradition of showing 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' and then ending the showing with a magical fireworks and laser-light display. You can watch it all from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle.

Guests will be able to select their date and time slot, as well as choose and pre-pay for holiday treats including hot cocoa, donuts, and peppermint kettle corn. Rudolph memorabilia will be available for purchase as well, all part of making new holiday memories.

Guests can stand outside their car, but must stay at their car during the show.

Rudolph's Movie Experience includes an 11-minute abbreviated version of the Christmas classic, Rudolph trivia, and the pyrotechnic and laser light show. It runs every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until December 22nd. Each evening has three showings: 5:30pm, 6:45pm and 8pm.

Tickets range from the Basic Package, which is $39.99 per carload, up to the Family Package, which includes Peppermint Kettle Corn, a dozen Apple Cider donuts, and 6-8 cups of Hot Cocoa for $74.99.

To make your reservation, visit the Ellms Family Farm website. Showtimes regularly sell out, so get your tickets soon. Ellms Family Farm is located on Charlton Rd, in Ballston Spa, a little over an hour from Utica.