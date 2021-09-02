Employee Accused of Stealing $45,000 From Customers’ Accounts at CNY Bank

A bank employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customer's accounts and is now facing grand larceny charges.

29-year-old Elijah Green from Clay, New York, worked at Solvay Bank from July 2019 to July 2021. He's accused of utilized his knowledge of the bank’s policies and procedures, to access several customer accounts to steal approximately $45,000, according to New York State Police.

Green was arrested on September 1 and charged with grand larceny and was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center pending arraignment.

All affected bank customers have been contacted about the theft. There's no information on whether the money was recovered and returned to the customers' accounts.

State Police say Green is no longer employed by Solvay Bank.

Hiding money under your mattress doesn't sound like such a bad idea anymore.

State Trooper Rescues Jumper

New York State Police do more than make arrests. They often come to the rescue just in the nick of time too.

Trooper Peters responded to a call of a man sitting on the Millennium Bridge in Owego threatening to jump on the weekend of August 14. The Trooper was able to talk with the man and pull him off the rail to safety at just the right moment.

New York State Police say, "his quick thinking and actions saved a man’s life."

Thank you Trooper Peters for your quick response.

Credit - NYSP

14 Reasons Rome Police Department is Among the Best in CNY Rome police officers go above and beyond the call of duty every day. Here are 14 reasons why they are among the best in Central New York.

26 CNY Businesses Applauded For Exceptional Customer Service What businesses offer more than great products? Here are 26 places in Central New York where you'll get exceptional customer service too.