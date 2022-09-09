Wallet Stolen from Rome Walmart Leaves Man with Felony Charge in His Pocket
A Rome man is facing felony charges on an accusation that he stole someone's wallet while inside the Rome Walmart.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a larceny complaint on August 20 about the theft of a wallet. The Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit was able to develop suspect information and officials have charged a 63-year-old with the crime.
Philip Domenico is charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class-E felony.
Domenico was issued an appearance ticket and is due to answer the charge in Rome City Court at a later date.
