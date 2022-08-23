A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years.
Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
Diana Gacek of Herkimer is alleged to have altered those payroll accounts and bank statements, and issued fraudulent checks for her own benefit. The 31-year-old is now facing a charge of Grand Larceny in the second degree - a class C felony.
Officials said additional charges may be filed after a review by the Oneida County District Attorney's Office.
