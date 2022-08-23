We have done a lots of posts over the years highlighting the various state and county (and national) parks that can be found in Upstate New York. This list is a little bit different.





Here we take a look at 11 of our wonderful city parks. In our older cities we can find parks that were the centerpiece of such places, such as Albany, Schenectady, Buffalo, Rochester, and others, at their beginnings to greatness. During the late part of the 19th centuries, city planners went deep in the creation of parks for our urban areas. These places were showplaces back in the day, and they still are today.





Take a look at some of these interesting parks. Havre you ever heard of an "urban ornamental park?" A city park which only certain residents were allowed to use (and they had to have a key for them to enter!). Well, there are only two of them in the whole state and one of them is in the Capital District.





Did you know that Frederick Law Olmstead is considered to be the "Dean of American Park designers?" He was the master. He designed and brought about Central Park in New York City. But, did you know that he also had a hand in creating several Upstate New York city parks? And they are on this list!





So we hope you will explore these wonderful parks. They have rose gardens, they host festivals, they feature world-class statues and monuments, and they are the beautiful green oasis' in our ever-growing urban centers.





Big cities and small towns, these are all worth a look!